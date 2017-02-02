Cynthia Viteri joined the all-terrain campaign

It was 14:30 on Saturday, January 28, and the Social-Christian candidate had completed half of her proselytizing campaign, which was called the “marathon caravan” that day. This was because for eleven hours she walked, led caravans and met with agricultural trade union leaders in Quevedo and Mocache (Los Ríos).

Also, she toured the suburbs of Guayaquil.

Women and farmers were the primary focus of that day.

That day the activities began at 10:30 with a press conference in the San Camilo, in the Quevedo county. Two hours earlier she had left from Guayaquil in a “borrowed plane.”

The presidential hopeful told the local media that her government would focus on reactivating the agriculture and supporting women. Then he got into a jeep and r¡changed her brown blouse by a pink one. The party’s yellow flags served to cover her while changing. Susana González, campaign chief, and Mónica Zamora, personal assistant, helped her.

The caravan left from San Camilo and headed to the center of Quevedo. Trucks with megaphones assured that the candidate would pass to the second round of elections. A bus full of sympathizers, drums and trumpets entertained the people there.

