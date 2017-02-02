Ecuadorians living in New York delivered 21 homes in Manabí

Migrants United for Ecuador (MUPE) presented yesterday their report of aid for the victims of the earthquake of April 16, 2016. The group is led by the Ecuadorian legal expert Carmen Velázquez, the first judge of the Supreme Court of Justice of New York.

In Manabí, the MUPE built and delivered 21 homes to the same number of families in Bahia and Tosagua.

“In a telethon, we organized in New York, last May 15, we managed to raise $ 72,640. With these resources we build the houses, we also delivered supplies for our compatriots,” said Velázquez, who was in Guayaquil yesterday at the invitation of the legal expert Daniel Frías.

The judge stressed the participation of other organizations and international communities from the moment they knew about the natural disaster.

