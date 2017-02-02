Lasso asks to vote for someone, even if it´s not him, who avoids ‘corruption.’

Guillermo Lasso, of the CREO-SUMA alliance, called yesterday to vote for any candidate, rather than cancel the vote or leave the ballot blank.

“I invite you to vote, it does not matter if you do not vote for me, vote for the candidate of your choice, vote for someone, do not leave the ballot blank, because that means being a useful fool,” he asked before an audience of students and professors at the International University of Ecuador in Quito.

During a conversation, Lasso said that there is a “corruption” in the counting system, and that is why he reiterated his call to vote with responsibility.

He also spoke of some offers of his government plan, such as reforming the Higher Education Act, the eliminating of the Senescyt, a law to support entrepreneurs, the elimination of some taxes, the creation of tax-free zones, among others.

After his activities at the University, the hopeful signed an agreement with the Foundation to Help Children and Adolescents with Cancer, and pledged to support its work when he arrives in power.

Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2017/02/02/nota/ 6027820/lasso-pide-votar- alguien-asi-no-sea-evitar- sapada

