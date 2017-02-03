Concentration of support for Diego Oquendo and Vision Radio Station in Guayaquil

Dozens of people arrived at the Rocafuerte Plaza in downtown Guayaquil on Thursday to express their support for the Vision Radio Station and its director and journalist, Diego Oquendo, through a “freedom of expression” campaign.

Oquendo, who was present at the event, expressed his gratitude to the Guayaquil people for the warm welcome.

“My presence here is to pay homage to the formidable audience of Guayaquil and also to defend our frequency in this city,” he said.

The radio host criticized the frequency contest organized by the Council for Regulation and Development of Information and Communication (Cordicom). “We agree with a fair distribution of frequencies between community, public and private media, but provided that this is done based on legitimate procedures and the competition of the Cordicom, especially in the second part, there´s a series of gaps, irregularities, and illegalities,” he said.

Those who concentrated on the 9 de Octubre Avenue carried banners with messages of encouragement and rejection to the possible closure of the radio station.

The former deputy Cecilia Calderón contended that Radio Vision “has been a balcony from which the values of democracy have been defended for many years, and its closure would be terrible for the country, so I agree with the cancellation of the frequency contest so that the new President determines other ways.”

Political activists like Carlos Vera and the candidates for legislators of the PSC Jorge Rodríguez and Moisés Tacle, were also present to show their support to Oquendo.



Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2017/02/03/nota/ 6029041/concentracion-apoyo- oquendo-radio-vision