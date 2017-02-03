Europe approves protection for its bananas

Under this decision, tariff preferences under the trade pact may be suspended for bananas when Ecuadorian imports exceed a certain annual threshold, the European Parliament said in a statement.

Ecuador had maintained for years a dispute with the EU since this block first imposed a quota for the Latin American fruit before culminating the banana war; Following a World Trade Organization ruling, a tariff-based regime was established to protect its producing countries.

It is in the Canary Islands where the largest amount of fruit is produced and whose producers have claimed to the EU a protection system, given their low competitiveness in relation to Ecuador.

Also, this protection mechanism includes an early warning system, which will be activated when imports reach 80% of that threshold. The Community executive´s branch shall communicate this situation to the European Parliament and the Council. A similar mechanism was adopted in the case of Colombia and Peru.

