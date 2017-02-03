BREAKING NEWS

Europe approves protection for its bananas

Publicado el 03 Feb 2017
Por :
Under this decision, tariff preferences under the trade pact may be suspended for bananas when Ecuadorian imports exceed a certain annual threshold, the European Parliament said in a statement.
Ecuador had maintained for years a dispute with the EU since this block first imposed a quota for the Latin American fruit before culminating the banana war; Following a World Trade Organization ruling, a tariff-based regime was established to protect its producing countries.
It is in the Canary Islands where the largest amount of fruit is produced and whose producers have claimed to the EU a protection system, given their low competitiveness in relation to Ecuador.
Also, this protection mechanism includes an early warning system, which will be activated when imports reach 80% of that threshold. The Community executive´s branch shall communicate this situation to the European Parliament and the Council. A similar mechanism was adopted in the case of Colombia and Peru.

 

Source: http://expreso.ec/economia/europa-aprueba-una-proteccion-para-su-banano-CF1061859



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Guillermo Lasso gives a cheerful touch to his campaign with 'La Piragua' rhythm

Posted On03 Feb 2017

Concentration of support for Diego Oquendo and Vision Radio Station in Guayaquil

Posted On03 Feb 2017

In Ecuador, the list of those bribed by Odebrecht is reserved

Posted On03 Feb 2017

The housing plan of Cynthia Viteri is exposed in Machala and Pasaje

Posted On03 Feb 2017

Alvaro Noboa visited the south of Guayaquil

Posted On02 Feb 2017

Changes in the US Visa application for Ecuadorians

Posted On02 Feb 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.