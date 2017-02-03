The housing plan of Cynthia Viteri is exposed in Machala and Pasaje

Yesterday, the model of a house served the candidate of the Christian Social Party, Cynthia Viteri, to explain again her plan to build homes in low-income sectors, specifically in Machala.

The president hopeful proposes a national project for the construction of houses: “Those who already have a parcel of land will be able to build their house without a down payment, for a 20 years term and monthly payments of 150 to 170 dollars, within a public-private alliance.”

She also said that houses would be built for the families of police officers and militaries, to give them the opportunity of not being segregated from their children and wives when they are transferred to another province.

The candidates for assembly members of the PSC representing El Oro province: Carlos Falquez Batallas, Patricia Henríquez, Luis Espinoza, Leticia Añazco and Patricio Intriago also attended the event.

In the afternoon, Viteri planned to tour the Pasaje county.

Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2017/02/03/nota/ 6029077/plan-vivienda-viteri- se-expone-machala-pasaje