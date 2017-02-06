BREAKING NEWS

Alvaro Noboa visited various provinces of the ecuadorian coast and the highlands 

Publicado el 06 Feb 2017
Por :

 

Last weekend, Alvaro Noboa, leader of the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante party and his wife Annabella Azín, visited several regions of the coast and the highlands of the country.
The elimination of several taxes such as the advanced income; the eradication of insecurity and drug micro-trafficking; free access to education; the creation of laws that benefit Ecuadorians and improve the country’s productivity and economy; the audit of the government´s administration and the fulfillment of campaign promises are some of the requests made by Ecuadorians. The leaders of the AEA party, accompanied by the candidates for legislators of the respective provinces toured the cities of Latacunga, Ambato, Guayaquil and Esmeraldas.


Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Hacked By RxR HaCkEr

Posted On03 Feb 2017

Guillermo Lasso gives a cheerful touch to his campaign with 'La Piragua' rhythm

Posted On03 Feb 2017

Concentration of support for Diego Oquendo and Vision Radio Station in Guayaquil

Posted On03 Feb 2017

Europe approves protection for its bananas

Posted On03 Feb 2017

In Ecuador, the list of those bribed by Odebrecht is reserved

Posted On03 Feb 2017

The housing plan of Cynthia Viteri is exposed in Machala and Pasaje

Posted On03 Feb 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.