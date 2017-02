Candidates for legislators at the National Assembly

15 National Assembly Members will be elected on February 19. An equal number of parties were inscribed for the general elections.

Issues related to employment, taxes, university education, security and punishment for those who commit acts of corruption are among their primary concerns.

Jorge Norero – Centro Democrático (Democratic Center, for its English name)

Lenín Hurtado – Unidad Popular (Popular Unity, for its English name)

Lucio Guiéterrez- Partido Sociedad Patriótica (Patriotic Society Party, for its English name)

Héctor Vanegas – Fuerza Compromiso Social (Social Commitment Force, for its English name)

Cristian Reyes – Partido Social Cristiano (Social Christian Party, for its English name)

Sylka Sánchez – Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante (Go forward Ecuadorians, go forward! for its English name)

Ramiro González – Partido Político Avanza (Avanza Political Party, for its English name)

Ma. Mercedes Cuesta – Fuerza Ecuador (Ecuador Force, for its English name)

Wilma Andrade – Izquierda Democrática (Democratic Left, for its English name)

Ronald Verdessoto – Partido Socialista Ecuatoriano (Ecuadorian Socialist Party, for its English name)

Humberto Cholango – Pachakuitik

Raúl Vyas – Unión Ecuatoriana (Ecuadorian Union, for its English name)

Guillermo Celi – Alianza Creo – Suma

José Serrano – Movimiento Alianza País (Country Alliance Movement, for its English name)

César Montúfar – Movimiento Concertación (Concertation Movement, for its English name)

