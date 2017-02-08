BREAKING NEWS

The millennials will receive financial support, according to Cynthia Viteri

Tax incentives for individuals and companies engaged in creative activities. And temporary free zones for the development of this type of initiatives are, among others, the proposals of the presidential hopeful of the Christian Social Party (CPS), Cynthia Viteri, for the millennials (born between 1981 and 1995).
The social-Christian binomial maintained yesterday a meeting with their supporters in Quito. Vice President hopeful Mauricio Pozo explained that the creative economy includes art, culture, multimedia, video games, software.
They raise incentives for banks to grant credit lines for creative enterprises, the construction and maintenance of cultural infrastructure, museums, libraries.
Viteri reiterated the implementation of a digital project for free internet in public spaces.

 

