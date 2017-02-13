Cynthia Viteri returns to her ‘roots’ on her last visit to Los Ríos

Her entrance and exit from the esplanade where she presented her campaign offers were characterized by a large crowd. Cynthia Viteri, presidential hopeful of the PSC party, advanced with complications because of the number of people who were desperate to shake hands, hug or take a photo.

The sun was hiding in Babahoyo, Los Rios, but Viteri quickly warmed up by the crowds. The carmine red shirt she wore last Friday, during her visit to this province, drenched with sweat.

She wiped the sweat from her forehead with her hands, and in the midst of pushing and shoving, she walked toward the center of the esplanade adjacent to the Bahia Mall, through the county´s stadium. Mayor Johnny Teran, several candidates of her party, leaders, and supporters, were waiting there. But the first person she greeted with a strong embrace, was a tall man a mustache and gray hair. It was her father, Jose Viteri Peña, an agricultural entrepreneur who lives in Vinces. Then the candidate shared kisses to those who stood nearby while waving those who were far away.

