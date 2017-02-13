BREAKING NEWS

Guillermo Lasso promises university extensions

Publicado el 13 Feb 2017
Por :
More university extensions, clean water, a decent sewer service and security for artisanal fishermen, were some of the proposals of the presidential hopeful of the CREO-SUMA, Guillermo Lasso, during his tour through the province of Santa Elena.
Saturday he was in Zamora Chinchipe and Pascuales, Guayaquil. In the latter place, he was asked about the criticism of his proposals by President Rafael Correa, but he said he had not listened to them. “I have no comments to make, Correa has lost all the ethical and moral representation in Ecuador …” he stated.

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2017/02/13/nota/6046126/lasso-promete-extensiones-universitarias



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

A private trial brings to light the bribes that are paid in the public sector

Posted On13 Feb 2017

Cynthia Viteri returns to her 'roots' on her last visit to Los Ríos

Posted On13 Feb 2017

Market says there is technical draw for the second place between Cynthia and Lasso

Posted On09 Feb 2017

The millennials will receive financial support, according to Cynthia Viteri

Posted On08 Feb 2017

Guillermo Lasso disseminates his proposals among university students in Ambato

Posted On08 Feb 2017

Candidates for legislators at the National Assembly

Posted On08 Feb 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.