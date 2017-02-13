Guillermo Lasso promises university extensions

More university extensions, clean water, a decent sewer service and security for artisanal fishermen, were some of the proposals of the presidential hopeful of the CREO-SUMA, Guillermo Lasso, during his tour through the province of Santa Elena.

Saturday he was in Zamora Chinchipe and Pascuales, Guayaquil. In the latter place, he was asked about the criticism of his proposals by President Rafael Correa, but he said he had not listened to them. “I have no comments to make, Correa has lost all the ethical and moral representation in Ecuador …” he stated.

