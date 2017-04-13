4pelagatos: Is toilet paper a wellness indicator for Moreno?

BREAKING NEWS

Comparing Ecuador with Venezuela is a complicated affair. Some may say that Ecuador can not be compared to a country where there is a social outburst and where the power is held mobsters military bands. Others affirm that what happens in Venezuela is the consequence of a state kidnapped by a group that, by having no counterweights, ends up consuming itself in corruption. And those corrupt leeches cling to power because they make it their refuge. Comparing is always tough.
But there are those who resort to comparisons that, far from establishing differences or coincidences, evidence indeed a deep ignorance. It happened to Lenin Moreno when he drew the argument that in Ecuador, unlike Venezuela, such is the abundance of toilet paper that it can be even bought in the streets.

Source: http://4pelagatos.com/2017/04/12/el-indicador-de-bienestar-para-moreno-es-el-papel-higienico/



