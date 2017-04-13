BREAKING NEWS

A new demonstration takes place in the Plaza de Santo Domingo, in Quito

Wednesday, a group of protesters supporting the vote recount arrived at 20:15 in Santo Domingo, in the historic center of Quito. This after a speech by the leader of CREO Guillermo Lasso in the Plaza Argentina, two blocks south of the National Electoral Council (CNE for its Spanish acronym).
Holding banners and shouting against the electoral process of April 2 and against the Government, protesters also waved Ecuador flags throughout the Eloy Alfaro Avenue.
A police contingent monitored the demonstration, while a traffic chaos reigned in the north center of the city.
The previous week, CREO supporters also held a massive walk to the Plaza de Santo Domingo, a site that has become a meeting point for several demonstrations against the government of Rafael Correa.

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2017/04/12/nota/6135871/nueva-marcha-creo-salio-hoy-rumbo-centro-historico-quito



