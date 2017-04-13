Guillermo Lasso challenges the results contained in 4,200 vote tally sheets

Specifically, this party opposed to the government claims inconsistencies in 4,200 vote tally sheets. They contend that this number is sufficient to recount every single vote since according to the CNE, 10 million Ecuadorians gave the victory to Lenin Moreno after the ballot.

The objection was admitted by the electoral body at 16:58. Yesterday was the deadline given by law, after the two political organizations, CREO-SUMA and Alianza PAIS, were notified of the results by the electoral body. Opposition candidate Guillermo Lasso explained in Quito his 15 pages objection document includes the legal argument about alleged numerical inconsistencies and vote tally sheets featuring missing signatures of the polling stations representatives.