Artículo anterior
Guillermo Lasso challenges the results contained in 4,200 vote tally sheets
Publicado el 13 Apr 2017
Specifically, this party opposed to the government claims inconsistencies in 4,200 vote tally sheets. They contend that this number is sufficient to recount every single vote since according to the CNE, 10 million Ecuadorians gave the victory to Lenin Moreno after the ballot.
The objection was admitted by the electoral body at 16:58. Yesterday was the deadline given by law, after the two political organizations, CREO-SUMA and Alianza PAIS, were notified of the results by the electoral body.
Opposition candidate Guillermo Lasso explained in Quito his 15 pages objection document includes the legal argument about alleged numerical inconsistencies and vote tally sheets featuring missing signatures of the polling stations representatives.
Lasso also insisted on the alleged “computer blackout” the CNE would have suffered for almost 20 minutes he compared to the one occurred in 2013 during the presidential elections in Venezuela.
“This is not a whim. More than five million Ecuadorians have voted for the change. Not for Lasso or Andres Paez, let’s not sow confusion. People on the streets want to put an end to arrogance and want to regain freedom,” he said.