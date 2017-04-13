PSC-Madera de Guerrero demands the CNE to open the polls

Several politicians active in the ranks of the PSC-Madera de Guerrero party required the National Electoral Council to open the polls, as requested by the presidential hopeful of the CREO-SUMA alliance, Guillermo Lasso.

In a statement sent to the media on Wednesday, they said that after “the considerable numerical differences between the exit poll, which gave victory to Guillermo Lasso, and the election result of the National Electoral Council, according to which Lenin Moreno was the winner, mistrust and a perception of fraud have spread among the supporters of Mr. Lasso.”

“We reiterate our demand to enforce Guillermo Lasso’s right of opening the ballot boxes and recounting the results of the votes tally sheets he challenges in compliance with the requirements of the Code of Democracy.”

They explain that the problem lies not only in the legal issue. “Trust, ethics, transparency, and legitimacy make up the real solution of the outcome of the electoral process,” explained the statement signed by legislators, mayors, councilors and leaders of the PSC-Madera de Guerrero, including the former presidential hopeful Cynthia Viteri and the Mayor of Guayaquil, Jaime Nebot.

