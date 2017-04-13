Rafael Correa supports Jaime Nebot’s proposal to review the vote tally sheets randomly

President Rafael Correa announced yesterday that he “fully supports” the proposal suggested by the mayor of Guayaquil, Jaime Nebot. Thus, social groups will randomly check the ballot boxes to determine whether there are irregularities in the counts that gave the victory to Lenin Moreno of the Alianza PAIS (AP) party.

Through his Twitter account, the president announced the process that would engage representatives from various sectors of society such as Church, Universities, political parties, media, etc., who would randomly choose a number of vote tally sheets to verify the transparency of the elections.

He expressed his full support and made the call to the National Electoral Council (CNE): “We fully support this proposal. We request the CNE to accept this, despite not being established by law.”