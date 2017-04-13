BREAKING NEWS

Some media are sent to the dock after a complaint

Publicado el 13 Apr 2017
Por :
Yesterday, for the second consecutive day, hearings were held against seven media for alleged prior censorship, in the Superintendency of Communication.
Wednesday it was the turn for television channels Televicentro and Ecuavisa, and Daily El Universo. They are accused of failing to echo a publication of the Argentine magazine Pagina 12, which related presidential hopeful Guillermo Lasso with companies domiciled in tax havens.
The complaint was filed by the Citizen Observatory for a Quality Communication. One of its members, Viviana Paredes, known for her sympathy for the current government, claimed that citizens were deprived of access to important information.
“This journalist (the author of the story) says that she accessed information of public relevance. Whether or not it is proven (the information), these media were compelled to spread the news, that’s their role,” Paredes contended.
 

 



