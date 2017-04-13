BREAKING NEWS

The Church once more makes a call to dialogue and fraternity

Publicado el 13 Apr 2017
Por :
Like every Wednesday of Easter, the ceremony of the Dragging of Tails was staged at the Cathedral of Quito.
A ritual that, according to tradition, has Roman origins. The chronicles tell that it was born in the Cathedral of Seville and then was taken to Lima and Quito. At present, it is only held in the Ecuadorian capital. This ceremony pays homage to Jesus Christ, the dead general, who frees mankind from sins.

 

This year, however, the message of the Catholic Church transcended the spiritual realm. The political-electoral conjuncture was also part of the speech of Monsignor Fausto Trávez, Archbishop Primate of the Ecuadorian Episcopal Conference.
He presided over the ceremony and then insisted on his call for national dialogue. “The most important thing is dialogue, fraternity, and understanding. It is not simply to do what one wants, we must seek God´s will,” he stated.

Source: http://www.expreso.ec/actualidad/iglesia-semanasanta-DE1237140



