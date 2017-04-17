A lower labor demand in 4 sectors was recorded in the first quarter of the year

The strongest reduction was recorded in construction. Jobs in this sector fell by 3%. Construction companies projected a decline in employment for March, although in a smaller proportion than the previous two months. That situation is reflected in the streets. From 08:00 until 18:00, Fulton Meldranda, a 48-year-old father of four, holds a sign that can read: electrician, plumber, and builder in downtown Guayaquil.



“The situation remains difficult. There is no work,” he said last Thursday. Since 2016 the job offer has been reduced for this worker and so far in 2017, the situation has not changed. In the best of weeks you can earn up to USD 200, but there are also bad days.

