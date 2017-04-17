BREAKING NEWS

A view of the expropriation law

Publicado el 17 Apr 2017
Por :
The Chamber of Commerce of Guayaquil (CCG) made observations to the Organic Law for Efficiency in Public Procurement.
The law, approved by the Legislature, includes amendments to the Organic Law of the National Public Procurement System, the Organic Code of Territorial Organization, Autonomy and Decentralization, and the Organic Monetary and Financial Code.
The main reforms include the homologation of the rules for expropriation processes, the collection of the Special Improvement Contribution and the limitations to the complementary works in the State contracts.
Concerning the expropriations, the owners have no option for claims. They are only allowed to negotiate the price of seizure and to challenge the act only in matters of the fair price.

Source: http://www.expreso.ec/economia/la-camara-da-su-vision-en-la-ley-de-expropiacion-CN1249985



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

A lower labor demand in 4 sectors was recorded in the first quarter of the year

Posted On17 Apr 2017

Pre-fraud, fraud, and post-fraud in Ecuador

Posted On17 Apr 2017

The brake on the automotive industry

Posted On17 Apr 2017

The internal lobbying for key positions begins in the Legislature

Posted On17 Apr 2017

Rafael Correa calls for action in Quito against 'bad losers'

Posted On17 Apr 2017

CREO appealed to the TCE to recount the votes

Posted On17 Apr 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.