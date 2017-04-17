A view of the expropriation law

The Chamber of Commerce of Guayaquil (CCG) made observations to the Organic Law for Efficiency in Public Procurement.

The law, approved by the Legislature, includes amendments to the Organic Law of the National Public Procurement System, the Organic Code of Territorial Organization, Autonomy and Decentralization, and the Organic Monetary and Financial Code.

The main reforms include the homologation of the rules for expropriation processes, the collection of the Special Improvement Contribution and the limitations to the complementary works in the State contracts.

Concerning the expropriations, the owners have no option for claims. They are only allowed to negotiate the price of seizure and to challenge the act only in matters of the fair price.

