CREO appealed to the TCE to recount the votes

The appeal was filed by Padrón before the Contentious Electoral Court (TCE), in accordance with Section 269 of the Democracy Code, said a statement issued by the CREO-SUMA Alliance.

This party considers that the count of 11.2% of the total votes, set for tomorrow by the CNE is a show. This percentage corresponds to 1’275,450 votes.

“The CNE stated nothing about the anomalies found in more than 31,000 vote tally sheets, whose white votes represented less than three votes per sheet, nor on the irregularities of the entire system whose totals do not add up,” the statement said.