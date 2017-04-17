Extradition requests rose

Extradition is one of the tools to try to bring them to the national territory. In that effort, the court lists at least five orders to the United States and Peru.

In these countries, two people sought by the authorities were found. One of them is Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli, former Minister of Hydrocarbons and former manager of Petroecuador of the current Government. The Interpol located him in the United States.

Partner Yannuzzelli was sentenced for alleged bribery. He also faces three processes for alleged embezzlement, illicit enrichment, and organized crime. The extradition proceedings will be remitted to the National Court of Justice in the coming days.

Carlos Pareja Cordero, investigated in Guayaquil for alleged money laundering, is another fugitive from justice. According to the information from the International Police, he would still remain in Peru.

Before these corruption scandals, justice already required the return of Brothers Roberto and William Isaias without success. They are part of the eight cases the Court records as “pending.” From 2000 to November 2016, requests for extradition from Ecuador (active extradition) to other nations increased. Since that year the power to rule such cases is in the hands of the president of the National Court of Justice. Before that year there are no records because the different Governments resolved the cases.

