Lasso appeals for a new manual count of all the vote tally sheets

The attorneys of the CREO-SUMA alliance have appealed this Sunday against the National Electoral Council’s resolution to deny the total re-counting of the votes and has requested a new vote-by-vote count.

The representatives of the candidate representing the political opposition, Guillermo Lasso, base their request on Section 260 of the Code of Democracy. The Electoral Dispute Court will have seven days to respond to this request.

CREO maintains that the partial count ordered by the National Electoral Council for Tuesday, April 18, is “a show.” And this party claims the existence of 13,000 vote tally sheets with zero white votes, and another thirty-one thousand sheets in which white votes are less than three. They also refer to supposed faults “in the whole system, since results do not add up.”

Source: http://www. larepublica.ec/blog/politica/ 2017/04/16/lasso-apela-ante- el-contencioso-electoral-y- pide-nuevo-conteo-manual-de- todas-las-actas/#prettyPhoto