Pre-fraud, fraud, and post-fraud in Ecuador

“According to all the symptoms, the political opposition won in Ecuador. Simply put, there was fraud. The trap was preceded by the pre-fraud, and now we are in the post-fraud phase.” Montaner mentions in his article published in the American daily El Nuevo Herald.

He explains that pre-fraud is the stage in which the ideal climate is created to consummate the deception. The legislation is changed or adapted, electoral bodies are controlled, and electronic methods that can be easily manipulated are implemented.

Fraud is the crime committed during the election process. First, it is prepared by buying some surveys that give the official candidate a virtual victory. And then it is performed by controlling the voter’s registration -the dead vote and virtual citizens are created- but the trick is the sophisticated software design.

Montaner mentions that Ecuador is currently in the post-fraud stage because the electoral body, obedient and dependent on the ruling party, has already proclaimed the triumph of Lenin Moreno to give that “victory” an air of plausibility.