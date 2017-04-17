BREAKING NEWS

Rafael Correa calls for action in Quito against ‘bad losers’

Publicado el 17 Apr 2017
Por :
President Rafael Correa called on citizens to concentrate next Saturday, April 22, from 09:00, at the de los Shyris Tribune, with flags of Ecuador, in favor of democracy, institutionality, and peace, “to say enough to bad losers.”
“Let´s go to Los Shyris street, in Quito, from 09:00, to a festival of music and joy because we, Democrats, are more, many more. At an international level everyone recognizes the victory of the citizens’ revolution,” said Correa, after stating that the political opposition wants to generate instability and uncertainty.
The president explained that the concentration will be against “ignorance” towards the election results and the denunciation of alleged fraud by former presidential hopeful Guillermo Lasso (CREO-SUMA).
The National Electoral Council (CNE) approved the following numerical results of the runoff held on April 2: 51.15% for Lenin Moreno (AP) and 48.85% for Lasso.

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2017/04/16/nota/6139135/correa-convoca-acto-contra-malos-perdedores



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

A lower labor demand in 4 sectors was recorded in the first quarter of the year

Posted On17 Apr 2017

Pre-fraud, fraud, and post-fraud in Ecuador

Posted On17 Apr 2017

The brake on the automotive industry

Posted On17 Apr 2017

A view of the expropriation law

Posted On17 Apr 2017

The internal lobbying for key positions begins in the Legislature

Posted On17 Apr 2017

CREO appealed to the TCE to recount the votes

Posted On17 Apr 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.