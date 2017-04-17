Rafael Correa calls for action in Quito against ‘bad losers’

President Rafael Correa called on citizens to concentrate next Saturday, April 22, from 09:00, at the de los Shyris Tribune, with flags of Ecuador, in favor of democracy, institutionality, and peace, “to say enough to bad losers.”

“Let´s go to Los Shyris street, in Quito, from 09:00, to a festival of music and joy because we, Democrats, are more, many more. At an international level everyone recognizes the victory of the citizens’ revolution,” said Correa, after stating that the political opposition wants to generate instability and uncertainty.

The president explained that the concentration will be against “ignorance” towards the election results and the denunciation of alleged fraud by former presidential hopeful Guillermo Lasso (CREO-SUMA).

The National Electoral Council (CNE) approved the following numerical results of the runoff held on April 2: 51.15% for Lenin Moreno (AP) and 48.85% for Lasso.

