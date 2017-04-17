The brake on the automotive industry

Figures generate confusion according to representatives of the automotive sector. For them, the fact that sales had increased in the first quarter of the year is positive, but not satisfactory. As they explained, the number only indicates a rise when compared with the same period of 2016. That is the worst balance of the industry in more than a decade. If the first quarter of 2017 is compared with previous years, there is a considerable drop.

From January to March of 2017 19,418 vehicles were sold. This contrasts with the number of cars sold in 2016: 12,379. But in 2015 sales in those three months reached 25,574 vehicles.

Data from the Association of Automotive Companies of Ecuador (Aeade) show that so far this year there is a drop of almost 30% of the historical sales. Genaro Baldeón, executive president of the guild, explained that the current trend is only comparable with 2004.

This year, according to projections of the association, about 73,000 units be sold, between those assembled in Ecuador and those imported. Almost half of the 139,000 cars sold in 2011.

Source: http://www.expreso.ec/ economia/el-freno-en-el- mercado-de-la-industria- automotriz-NN1249924

