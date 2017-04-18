Another week of demonstrations

Mobilizations of the CREO-SUMA party supporters have not stopped since April 2 in Guayaquil and Quito, although, last weekend, these were less crowded.

The meeting point is still the National Electoral Council (CNE). After being evicted by the public force in the capital, the protesters remain in the surroundings of that building and in the Argentina square.

The militants of this political alliance and citizens called for a new demonstration through social networks to make a human chain today at 18:00 in two cities: Quito and Cuenca, against the recount of votes.

This was what the legislator-elect for this party, Esteban Bernal, told Daily Expreso. “We do not recognize the results of the runoff. Five members of the PAIS party make up the CNE, therefore, there are no guarantees in that institution,” he argued.

These groups demand a recount of the total votes, not a “media show like the one set up by the government´s party,” he said.

