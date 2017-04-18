BREAKING NEWS

Insurance companies received 39,863 claims after the earthquake

The insurance sector has received 39,863 claims for losses after the earthquake, occurred in April 16, 2016, according to the executive secretary of the Ecuadorian Federation of Insurance Companies (Fedeseg), Patricio Salas, a year after the catastrophe, considered by the trade union representative described as “the deadliest” in 2016 worldwide.
Salas also explained that 35,764 claims have been paid for $ 422.1 million, but there are still about 4,099 requests pending, equivalent to $ 153.3 million.
Thus, 90% of the claims have been covered, corresponding to 73% of total payments. Salas reported that the total cost of the seismic event, for the insurance sector, would be $ 575.4 million.

Sourcee: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2017/04/18/nota/6142483/aseguradoras-recibieron-39863-pedidos-sismo

 



