Lasso says that the Electoral Court has closed the door to democracy

18 Apr 2017
Por :
Guillermo Lasso, presidential hopeful of the right-wing.

The presidential hopeful Guillermo Lasso has pronounced after the Electoral Court dismissed as inadmissible the appeal submitted by the CREO party for the manual recount of all votes, and claimed: that “it has closed the door to democracy.”

The statement reads as follows:

Important: The Electoral Court dismisses Lasso´s appeal.

The Electoral Court has closed the door to democracy. It has rejected the appeal filed by the CREO-Suma Alliance, giving procedural excuses to deny the most elemental justice to citizens. It thus closed the legal route, causing a new institutional blackout.

Correism (a political trend) has shown with this that it panics the truth. Because its judges have not even had the qualms to pronounce on the substance of our request.

This does not grant legitimacy to a process that has been fraught with anomalies and a profound evidence of fraud. This even though they had the historic opportunity to show the country the truth through a recount.

I say very clearly friends: we will not let citizens alone in the streets. We will not abandon this struggle for democracy in Ecuador. The change option won thanks to your support; we know that.

Source: http://www.larepublica.ec/blog/portada/2017/04/17/lasso-dice-que-el-contencioso-electoral-ha-cerrado-la-puerta-a-la-democracia/#prettyPhoto



