The CNE expects the participation of 960 observers in the recount process

The National Electoral Council (CNE) expects to conclude the recount of votes around 20:00 this Tuesday. Juan Pablo Pozo, head of this agency, makes these calculations.

The process will involve the installation of an audience, the delivery of the ballot boxes, the opening of the boxes and the count of the votes will be drawn by lot. In addition to the filing of the minutes and the signature of the officials and political delegates, and finally, the processing and validation of these new minutes.

For each vote tally sheet that has to be verified, the National Electoral Council projected about 30 minutes. An average of 330 votes will be in each ballot box. That is 330 ballots: valid, void, white and absent votes.

The Council hopes at least the participation of 800 delegates from political organizations, 10 international observers and 150 social organizations. And the security will be in charge of the National Police and the Armed Forces.

