BREAKING NEWS

The CNE expects the participation of 960 observers in the recount process

Publicado el 18 Apr 2017
Por :
Tag: , , , ,

The end of the recount process is scheduled at 20:00 today, according to Juan Pablo Pozo, head of the CNE.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) expects to conclude the recount of votes around 20:00 this Tuesday. Juan Pablo Pozo, head of this agency, makes these calculations.

The process will involve the installation of an audience, the delivery of the ballot boxes, the opening of the boxes and the count of the votes will be drawn by lot. In addition to the filing of the minutes and the signature of the officials and political delegates, and finally, the processing and validation of these new minutes.

For each vote tally sheet that has to be verified, the National Electoral Council projected about 30 minutes. An average of 330 votes will be in each ballot box. That is 330 ballots: valid, void, white and absent votes.

The Council hopes at least the participation of 800 delegates from political organizations, 10 international observers and 150 social organizations. And the security will be in charge of the National Police and the Armed Forces.

Source: http://www.elcomercio.com/actualidad/cne-ecuador-participacion-veedores-recuento.html



Share us in other Social Networks

Related Posts

The electoral process seeks the legitimacy of the results

Posted On 18 Apr 2017
, By

Lasso says that the Electoral Court has closed the door to democracy

Posted On 18 Apr 2017
, By

The CNE expects to conclude today the recount of the votes

Posted On 18 Apr 2017
, By

Religious leaders of Ecuador ask citizens to reflect on their vote

Posted On 31 Mar 2017
, By

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Alianza Pais wants to turn the electoral page

Posted On18 Apr 2017

Insurance companies received 39,863 claims after the earthquake

Posted On18 Apr 2017

Some media have not yet charge campaign publicity

Posted On18 Apr 2017

The fate of seven media are in the hands of Ochoa

Posted On18 Apr 2017

Political uncertainty is very costly for Ecuador

Posted On18 Apr 2017

Another week of demonstrations

Posted On18 Apr 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.