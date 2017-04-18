The electoral process seeks the legitimacy of the results

The National Electoral Council (CNE) will recount today 1.2 million votes of the runoff held on April 2nd. But this process is far from clearing the doubts.

Although the electoral authorities contend that having accepted 100% of the 3,865 claims brought by the CREO-SUMA and the PAIS parties is an “unprecedented act to make the election transparent,” some facts leave more concerns than certainties among the citizens who continue to express their discontent in the streets.

The latest public complaint is the speed with which the Electoral Court of Appeals (TCE for its Spanish acronym) dismissed the appeal, submitted by Guillermo Lasso (presidential hopeful), against the CNE’s decision to count a partial percentage of the vote tally sheets and not 40,042 (the total number).

The appeal was filed at 11:00 am on Sunday by the attorney of the party, Carlos Padrón. The answer came in just 24 hours.

Source: http://www.expreso.ec/actualidad/ecuador-eleccioens2017-reclamos-cne-lasso-BC1253672