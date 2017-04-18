BREAKING NEWS

The fate of seven media are in the hands of Ochoa

Carlos Ochoa has seven days to rule on the complaint about alleged prior censorship filed against seven media by a self-styled Citizen Watch.
Its members sued Daily Expreso, Daily El Universo, Daily El Comercio, Daily La Hora, Televicentro, Ecuavisa and Teleamazonas for not having reproduced a report of the Argentine magazine Pagina 12, about the right-winged presidential hopeful Guillermo Lasso.
The representatives of the media were called, from last week, to appear before the Superintendency. Yesterday was the turn of La Hora, in the last hearing.
Santiago Guarderas, an attorney for the Quito newspaper, explained that reproducing the information of Pagina 12, as the complainants argue, would have led the media to violate the Constitution, the Democracy Code, the Communications Law and a binding sentence of the Constitutional Court, which establishes the right to echoe reliable information and not information that has not been verified, as is the case.

Source: http://www.expreso.ec/actualidad/ecuador-leydecomunicacion-medios-supercom-ochoa-YC1253643



