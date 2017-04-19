BREAKING NEWS

A legal action to curb a law that ‘hardens’ decree 16

Two social organizations filed a protection action so that the National Assembly inter alia “suspends the approval process” of the Code of Citizen Participation.
Representatives of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities (Conaie) and the Regional Foundation for Human Rights Advice (Inredh) went yesterday to the drawing room of the National Court of Justice in Quito.
That Code -which has not yet been qualified by the Legislative Council of Administration (CAL) to give way for its discussion- would transform into laws the provisions of the controversial executive decrees 16 and 739 that regulate the operation of the organizations of the civil society.

Source: http://www.expreso.ec/actualidad/accion-legal-para-frenar-ley-que-endurece-el-decreto-16-BY1256627



