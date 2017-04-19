A new apartheid is orchestrated by the right

From now one neither Jaime Nebot nor Mauricio Rodas will be able to have dinner at one of the luxury restaurants they usually go because their salaries are paid by ‘the people´s money.’ At least that is what bullfighter Guillermo Albán would have said to a ‘correist’ journalist at a luxurious restaurant in the capital.

Will people no longer be able to go to their restaurants, buy in their shops or enter their clubs, hotels or shopping centers? Those who exercise public office are banned, insulted and beaten, in the worst case.

The most violent case was that recorded in La Casa de Damián restaurant: bullfighter Guillermo Albán would have offended Chilean journalist Patricio Mery Bell by telling him that he was paying with people´s money and that he is “financially supported by Correa” and a “slave of the damned cripple.” This caused a heated argument followed by punches.



