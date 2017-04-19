A single party witnessed the counting of votes

With that scenario and almost an hour late, the recount of 3,865 vote tally sheets that were objected by the two fronts after the runoff, was held yesterday at the Rumiñahui Coliseum in Quito.

But that was not the only novelty. Of 250 delegations the National Electoral Council (CNE) offered to install to execute the process, only 177 appeared yesterday, increasing thus, in at least three hours the term forecast by the electoral body to obtain the results.

The reason? Diego Tello, CNE’s coordinator of the electoral process, told Daily Expreso that the dimensions of the site were too narrow and prevented a fluid mobility, so a reduced number of delegates was established.

The first ballot boxes to be opened were the 858 contested in the Pichincha province. The mechanism used was: a CNE official announced the number of the challenged vote tally sheets and a stevedore, accompanied by a military, transferred the ballot box to the tables randomly.

