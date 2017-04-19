“Brand-new” ballot papers appear during the recount process

Tuesday afternoon former vice presidential candidate Andres Paez submitted an investigation request before the Public Prosecutor´s office for the counting of votes performed by the National Electoral Council (CNE) at the Rumiñahui Coliseum in Quito.

He described the process as a “comic sketch,” since according to his complaint, vote tally sheets and ballot papers appeared “brand-new,” in perfect condition. In his opinion, this is an irregularity.

He said that on April 2 citizens voted, folded the ballot papers and deposited them into the ballot boxes.

“A forensic audit should verify the presence of security seals.”

His request is not only intended at unveiling the inconsistencies found during the counting of votes held at the Rumiñahui Coliseum, but also those found in 100% of the vote tally sheets and the ballot papers.

At the same time, he sent a letter to the Military Geographic Institute (IGM) to “hold accountable for the security seals.”

He said that although the CREO party did not send delegates for the recount, it will insist on conducting an investigation based on their allegations of “a monumental fraud.”

“Everything has to be investigated and if counterfeit vote tally sheets are detected, the voidness of the electoral process must be declared,” he added.

Fuente: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2017/04/18/nota/ 6143131/andres-paez-pide- investigar-papeletas- planchaditas-recuento