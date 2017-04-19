BREAKING NEWS

Fernando Villavicencio seeks asylum in Peru

Publicado el 19 Apr 2017
Por :
Fernando Villavicencio, activist, and communicator, requested political asylum to the Peruvian government on Tuesday. The Twitter account of the Plan V website was the first to pour the news and later it was confirmed by his wife, Verónica Saráuz.
According to Sárauz, Villavicencio´s argument for seeking political asylum is an order of preventive detention against him for violating the privacy of senior officials of the current Government and that of their families. “As a family, we want to safeguard Fernando’s life because he just launched his book (The Oil Holiday) and as a result of this, I received many death threats calls for my children and me. All these threats by the Government of Ecuador led us to seek asylum,” she explained.
He also said that for now, they have no answer on whether they will be granted asylum. “We still have no news of how the government of (Pedro Pablo) Kuczynski will react, nor the Government of Ecuador,” she added.

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2017/04/18/nota/6143344/fernando-villavicencio-solicita-asilo-cancilleria-peru



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

A legal action to curb a law that 'hardens' decree 16

Posted On19 Apr 2017

The red figures of employment

Posted On19 Apr 2017

A new apartheid is orchestrated by the right

Posted On19 Apr 2017

Two fronts protest outside the Rumiñahui Coliseum

Posted On19 Apr 2017

The vote recount ratified the electoral advantage for Lenin Moreno

Posted On19 Apr 2017

The CREO party announces it will resort to the IACHR to denounce the 'fraud'

Posted On19 Apr 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.