The vote recount ratified the electoral advantage for Lenin Moreno

The vote count culminated yesterday, Tuesday, April 18, at 21:30 pm, after 13 hours of intense work at the General Rumiñahui Coliseum, in the capital. The head of the National Electoral Council, Juan Pablo Pozo, was in charge of announcing the results, after a plenary session.

The Lenin Moreno-Jorge Glas binomial reached 51.16% of the votes, versus the 48.84% obtained by the Guillermo Lasso-Andrés Páez binomial. This ratified the election results of the runoff held on April 2, giving an advantage to the ruling party.

The difference between the official count and yesterday’s count was minimal: a 0.01% margin of error. The provinces where most votes were corrected were Santo Domingo, Napo, and Cotopaxi. Moreno´s votes rose to 1,594, while Lasso´s votes decreased by 439.

In total, 3 865 vote tally sheets were reviewed, an equivalent to 1 275 450 votes. “This count was a historical and impeccable technical process. The will of people was respected,” said Pozo during his speech.



