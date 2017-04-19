Two fronts protest outside the Rumiñahui Coliseum

The General Rumiñahui Coliseum was surrounded by metal fences and a contingent of more than 200 police agents. Around 09:00, Alianza PAIS (AP) demonstrators began to arrive, remaining next to the gates of the parking lot of the Polytechnic School, while CREO-SUMA supporters remained outside the main entrance of the coliseum.

The supporters of the ruling party backed the partial recount of the vote tally sheets, performed yesterday by the National Electoral Council (CNE); And the latter reject it, after the request of their leader, Guillermo Lasso, of executing a recount of the total votes was denied. No incidents were recorded.

Doris Soliz, Legislator-elect of AP, said that this recount expresses the willingness of the authorities to carry out a transparent process so that there is no doubt about the election results, that were challenged by the political opposition. According to Soliz, the right of the country seeks to create an instability episode.

On the other hand, Fabricio Villamar, Legislator-elect of CREO-SUMA, expressed that his disagreement with the electoral process, and also referred to the recovery of democracy, because in his view, there may be evidence of inconsistencies, but if an electoral judge represents a single party it’s difficult to prove it.

