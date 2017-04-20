50 prisoners released with new device

Mauricio (protected name), a native from Guayaquil, was one of the inmates who yesterday expected to benefit from the first 50 electronic surveillance devices to be installed nationwide, out of a total of 400 available this month, according to the authorities of the Ministry of Justice, in charge of this new system, aimed at prisoners, witnesses, those involved in minor crimes investigations, and victims of family violence.

At the facilities of the emergency service ECU-911, Justice Minister Ledy Zúñiga officially introduced the system that will provide 4,000 devices (ankle bracelets) and will be available by May 1. In addition, 600 devices for the protection of victims, 500 devices for house arrest and 500 devices for facial recognition will be delivered, the official announced.