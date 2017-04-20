A sit-in to protest against the decision of a local airline

With a peaceful sit-in, the tourism sector in Cuenca protested today against the decision of the Tame EP airline to suspend its flights from Guayaquil to the Andean city.

The airline announced the temporary suspension since April 17 of its routes from Guayaquil to Cuenca and Latacunga. This “in order to recover the punctuality in their flights and prioritize the aerial operation.”

The company argued that the measure is due to “the demand and income expected to generate the profitability necessary to cover the operating costs of these routes have not been generated.”

Therefore, Patricio Miller, president of the Azuay Chamber of Tourism, confirmed that this act of protest will take place outside the Mariscal La Mar Airport in Cuenca.

They demand Tame EP to review the decision because although there were a number of inconveniences due to the lack of compliance with the itineraries, the flights served national and international tourists arriving from Guayaquil.

Juan Fernandez, executive director of the Airport Corporation of Cuenca (Corpac), explained that the city as a tourist destination will be affected by the decision of Tame EP.

