BREAKING NEWS

Alfonso Espinosa de los Monteros will not appear at the Public Prosecutor’s Office

Publicado el 20 Apr 2017
Por :
The journalist and news anchor of the Ecuavisa television network Alfonso Espinosa de los Monteros will not render his free and voluntary version within the investigation conducted by the State Attorney against the Cedatos pollster company.
Ecuavisa was one of the media that broadcast live the results of the first round of elections exit poll, on 19 February.
Through a text message, Espinoza told this newspaper that he is out of town and will not be able to attend the call, so he “will wait for a second call.”
Daniel González and Mayra Osorio were also summoned today.
At 09:00 yesterday the director of the pollster company, Polibio Cordova, had to testify, but did not attend the call.
The actors were summoned by the Prosecutor’s Office of Pichincha in the framework of a previous inquiry into the crime of forgery and use of forged documents established in the Integral Criminal Code (COIP).
This began after the complaint made by Legislator Rossana Alvarado, who accused Cedatos of allegedly divulging an exit poll with ‘manipulated’ data to favor Guillermo Lasso, presidential hopeful of the right-wing party CREO.
20 people have been summoned, including Lasso and Andres Paez (vice presidential hopeful), who will have to appear on April 28.


Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

A sit-in to protest against the decision of a local airline

Posted On20 Apr 2017

A luxury hotel anchored in the forest of Ecuador dazzles the world

Posted On20 Apr 2017

Guayaquil tourists choose religious destinations

Posted On20 Apr 2017

50 prisoners released with new device

Posted On20 Apr 2017

Alianza PAIS and the political opposition debate on the tax havens law

Posted On20 Apr 2017

The CNE delivers the Legislators credentials today

Posted On20 Apr 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.