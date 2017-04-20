Artículo anterior
Alfonso Espinosa de los Monteros will not appear at the Public Prosecutor’s Office
Publicado el 20 Apr 2017
The journalist and news anchor of the Ecuavisa television network Alfonso Espinosa de los Monteros will not render his free and voluntary version within the investigation conducted by the State Attorney against the Cedatos pollster company.
Ecuavisa was one of the media that broadcast live the results of the first round of elections exit poll, on 19 February.
Through a text message, Espinoza told this newspaper that he is out of town and will not be able to attend the call, so he “will wait for a second call.”
Daniel González and Mayra Osorio were also summoned today.
At 09:00 yesterday the director of the pollster company, Polibio Cordova, had to testify, but did not attend the call.
The actors were summoned by the Prosecutor’s Office of Pichincha in the framework of a previous inquiry into the crime of forgery and use of forged documents established in the Integral Criminal Code (COIP).
This began after the complaint made by Legislator Rossana Alvarado, who accused Cedatos of allegedly divulging an exit poll with ‘manipulated’ data to favor Guillermo Lasso, presidential hopeful of the right-wing party CREO.
20 people have been summoned, including Lasso and Andres Paez (vice presidential hopeful), who will have to appear on April 28.