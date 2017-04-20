Alfonso Espinosa de los Monteros will not appear at the Public Prosecutor’s Office

The journalist and news anchor of the Ecuavisa television network Alfonso Espinosa de los Monteros will not render his free and voluntary version within the investigation conducted by the State Attorney against the Cedatos pollster company.

Ecuavisa was one of the media that broadcast live the results of the first round of elections exit poll, on 19 February.

Through a text message, Espinoza told this newspaper that he is out of town and will not be able to attend the call, so he “will wait for a second call.”