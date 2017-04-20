Alianza PAIS and the political opposition debate on the tax havens law

The ruling party and the political opposition faced in a heated discussion yesterday in the plenary of the legislature during the debate on the Organic Law of Popular Consultation held on February 19 this year that bans public officials from have assets or capital in tax havens.

On the side of the ruling party, the proposal sent by the Presidency was defended, thus attacking Guillermo Lasso (CREO-SUMA), right-wing presidential hopeful.

Betty Carrillo (AP) mentioned that the family of the presidential hopeful would be involved in tax havens. Lasso has been linked to 49 companies in tax havens, the ruling bloc also discussed the increase of his fortune between 1999 and 2000.

Luis Fernando Torres (PSC Change) said that this is an ambiguous law that benefits those who will hold power in the next four years since a president and a vice president can only be dismissed by an impeachment.

