Guayaquil tourists choose religious destinations

Guayaquileans seek to walk the roads where Jesus was born, grew up and even died. Pilgrims go barefoot to sacred destinations, such as the Mount of Olives and the Wailing Wall. They pray, ask for favors, tour monasteries and temples on their knees. They do penance for their sins. Religious tourism grows in the city.

Judith Benítez, 41, embarked on a tour to the Holy Land a decade ago. Along with her church priest and her ‘brothers,’ they began their journey through Israel, Egypt, and Jerusalem.