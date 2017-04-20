Social Sectors debate on the Communication Law

Sheltered under the name of Concertation Roundtable on the Organic Law of Communication (LOC), yesterday (April 19), about 50 people from different organizations exchanged ideas. The aim: find viable alternatives to the “ambiguous and disproportionate legal figures” and the “punitive and administrative apparatus” of this standard.

Former Bolivian President Carlos Meza was the host of the meeting, beginning at 08:30 and ending at 16:00, in Quito. Participants debated two positions: the first, demand the repeal of the law, as the conditions under which it was approved (by a newly arrived legislative body that barely knew the law) are illegitimate.

And the second, make substantial reforms to the same, based on allegations of president-elect Lenin Moreno, who offered changes in the LOC during his campaign. Among those who advocate the repeal, argue that negotiating this issue would be a strategic mistake of the political opposition because Alianza País (AP) still has the control of the Legislature.