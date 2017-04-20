The CNE delivers the Legislators credentials today

From today until May 11, the National Electoral Council (CNE) is scheduled to deliver credentials to the new provincial Legislators elected on February 19.

According to the official agenda, the first of a series of events will be held in the province of Orellana, although that date has not yet been defined.

It is also expected that the entire challenge and appeal process of the runoff results is concluded, after Tuesday, at 23:40 pm, the CNE notified the resolution that ratifies the results that define Lenin Moreno winner of the presidential elections.

Until today, at 23:40 pm, AP and CREO will be able to file an appeal through administrative channels; If they do not, those results will be remain.

