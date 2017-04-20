Artículo anterior
The CONAIE “welcomes” the proposal of President Lenin Moreno for dialogue, but warns it will not settle for “any crumbs.”
Jorge Herrera, president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE), welcomed the speech of the President-elect Lenin Moreno proposing a dialogue with the indigenous movement. But he mouthed some of the conditions to start the talks: the situation of persecuted aboriginal leaders. “We must address the burning issues; it is not about conforming to any crumbs, we are proposing a State policy,” he said.
The indigenous leader mentioned that the new President has the duty of seeking a consensus and the unity of Ecuadorians.
“There are adamant tensions; the president does not have the strength to govern with legitimacy, this is a limitation,” he said.
Upon being consulted at the TV show “El Poder de la Palabra” of Ecuadorinmediato.com/Radio about whether or not they accept a dialogue with Lenin Moreno, Herrera replied: “The first thing we have to do is an internal consensus process, it’s not about accepting or not.”