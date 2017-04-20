The CONAIE “welcomes” the proposal of President Lenin Moreno for dialogue, but warns it will not settle for “any crumbs.”

Jorge Herrera, president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE), welcomed the speech of the President-elect Lenin Moreno proposing a dialogue with the indigenous movement. But he mouthed some of the conditions to start the talks: the situation of persecuted aboriginal leaders. “We must address the burning issues; it is not about conforming to any crumbs, we are proposing a State policy,” he said.

The indigenous leader mentioned that the new President has the duty of seeking a consensus and the unity of Ecuadorians.