The prosecuted prosecutors

The members of the Anticorruption citizens’ commission, who are facing a lawsuit by Comptroller General Carlos Polit, attended the hearing against him, at the new facilities of the Judicial Complex in Quito. Dozens of sympathizers were there.

Polit accuses these citizens of slander after being sued by the commission for bribery in February 2016. This complaint was dismissed by the Prosecutor’s Office and declared malicious and reckless by Judge Marco Maldonado.

The comptroller claims $ 900,000 in compensation. $ 100,000 that shall be paid by each commissioner. His attorney Hernan Ulloa Parada read the grounds of the complaint and requested its sanction in accordance with Section 182 of the Integral Criminal Code. The penalty establishes between six months and two years in prison. The defendants are professors, lawyers, and economists.