Alfonso Espinosa de los Monteros and Polivio Córdova did not appear in court

Tuesday (April 18) the president of the pollster company Cedatos, Polibio Córdova, did not appear before court and yesterday (April 20) Ecuavisa news anchor Alfonso Espinosa de los Monteros did the same.

The legislator filed the complaint against an alleged forgery and use of a forged document, which is established in the Criminal Code, before the runoff. She did so by submitting alleged internal e-mails from Cedatos and people outside the company as evidence. According to Alvarado, the pollster would have manipulated figures to favor the right-wing presidential hopeful Guillermo Lasso.



