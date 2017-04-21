Preparations for 2019 elections

After the presidential elections, the main political parties of the country begin exploratory discussions with a view to 2019.

The City Hall of Guayaquil, the most populous city in the country, is the most contested. Jaime Nebot, the current mayor, announced he will not run after 19 years in office.

With this announcement, five parties get ready for the race: PSC, Alianza PAIS, CREO, FE and Democratic Center.

Most parties will face a measure of internal forces. All except Democratic Center. There are not internal competences within the orange movement led by the current Governor of Guayas Jimmy Jairala, the only person who has confirmed himself his intention to run for Olmedo´s chair.

Daily Expreso consulted the Christian Social Party and two possible candidates have been nominated: former presidential hopeful Cynthia Viteri and the Deputy Mayor Domenica Tabacchi, considered by many to be a successor for her connection with the strong voting zones of the party.

Source: http://www.expreso.ec/ actualidad/ecuador- eleccionesseccionales- politica-partidos- sillondeolmedo-EE1262402

